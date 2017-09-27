UberEATS to Launch in Lubbock Thursday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

UberEATS to Launch in Lubbock Thursday

Uber Eats Logo Uber Eats Logo

On Thursday, September 28, UberEATS will launch at 7am in Lubbock, offering food delivery with full menus from dozens of restaurants including Tikka Shack, Urban Bricks Pizza, J&B Coffee Co, and more.

The UberEATS app is free to download and has been built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride. Starting Thursday, Lubbock residents can open the UberEATS app or head to UberEATS.com, order food from a great restaurant, and have it delivered, fast. That means  whatever the craving – late-night snack, post-workout boost, or nutritious dinner with the fam – it’s only ever a tap away.

“J&B is thrilled to partner with UberEATS to provide a quality delivery service to our customers,” said Scott Cline, Owner of J&B Coffee. “The partnership will provide customers with added value by allowing them to skip the lines and get the J&B menu items they know and love, in a hassle-free, convenient experience.”

Lubbock residents can enjoy free delivery on their first order in the UberEATS app with promo code EATSINLBB. Valid for new users only.

UberEATS gives Lubbock more options:

  • People looking to eat now have access to full menus from dozens of their favorite restaurants, delivered seven days a week, at Uber speed
  • Restaurants can depend on the Uber delivery network to get more meals delivered to more customers, quickly and reliably
  • Drivers looking for flexible ways to earn can connect restaurants with customers–making money by making deliveries

Here’s how UberEATS works:

  1. Download the free standalone UberEATS app for iOS or Android
  2. Login with your Uber account
  3. Find a restaurant you know and love, and pick what you want from their menu
  4. Pay with your card on file
  5. Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain

    Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 4:38 AM EDT2017-09-27 08:38:32 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:38:47 GMT

    President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction. 

    President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

  • 'Nothing, nothing.' Aid lags in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico

    'Nothing, nothing.' Aid lags in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-09-27 08:48:47 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:37:46 GMT
    The U.S. federal government has dispatched large numbers of personnel to Puerto Rico to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and local officials have praised the response.
    The U.S. federal government has dispatched large numbers of personnel to Puerto Rico to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and local officials have praised the response.

  • Trump to NFL: Change or business is 'going to go to hell'

    Trump to NFL: Change or business is 'going to go to hell'

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-09-27 12:08:39 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-09-28 00:28:45 GMT
    President Trump says on Twitter he's spoken with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says he's 'a winner'.
    President Trump says on Twitter he's spoken with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says he's 'a winner'.
    •   
Powered by Frankly