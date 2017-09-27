AgTexas Farm Credit breaks ground on new corporate, branch offic - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

AgTexas Farm Credit breaks ground on new corporate, branch office

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX

AgTexas Farm Credit Services hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of its new Lubbock office. 

The new 21,000-square-foot building will serve as both the corporate headquarters and branch office and will include more than 40 offices, a large boardroom and several meeting rooms. It will be located off of Loop 289 at 5004 N. Loop 289.

HB Construction will serve as the general contractor and Studio West as the design firm. The new building is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2018. 

