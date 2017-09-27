Police chase ends in crash at 50th & P - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police chase ends in crash at 50th & P

Accident at 50th & P (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Accident at 50th & P (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A police chase ended in a crash at 50th & Avenue P on Wednesday afternoon.

An LPD accident investigator on the scene tells us police were chasing a Ford Explorer suspected of being involved in a hit and run. Police say the driver had been driving erratically and had run a red light, struck an SUV and fled the scene before police were called.

The Explorer crashed into a Toyota Camry at 50th & P.

The driver of the Camry had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more from Lubbock police.

