Police: Woman caught 'doing donuts' on Texas Ave. crashes during police pursuit

A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital after a short police pursuit ended in a crash.

Shortly after Noon on Wednesday, a Lubbock Police Officer was flagged down in the area of 19th Street and Crickets Avenue about a hit-and-run. An SUV crashed into a vehicle that had two females and a child inside. The child had minor injuries and was checked out by EMS.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect SUV "doing donuts in the middle of the street" near 19th and Texas Ave. Police say the SUV nearly crashed into multiple vehicles.

The driver refused to stop after the officer tried to pull her over, and a short pursuit began.

The SUV crashed after running a stop sign near 50th and Avenue P. The victim in the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody.

Accident investigators were called to the scene and expect to be wrapped up around 5 p.m.

The driver's identity has not been released at this time.

