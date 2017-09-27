Baton named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Sean Sutton has joined the Texas Tech men's basketball staff as an Advisor to the Head Coach announced Wednesday by head coach Chris Beard.
More programs and coaches could be entangled as the FBI digs deeper, and schools where the arrested coaches previously worked could face scrutiny.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Here's Pete with your high school volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday.
The biggest difference in the outcome of the 27-24 win over Houston, was the turnover battle. The Red Raiders forced five turnovers in the game, the most since 2008.
