Baton named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Texas Tech senior wide receiver Cameron Batson named as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame to the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Batson, a native of Oklahoma City, entered his senior season already receiving his degree after graduating with honors in accounting this summer. He is one of 181 semifinalists for the award that is named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, former player and head coach at Columbia University. Batson is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree, has caught 19 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown for a Tech offense that is averaging 45.0 points per game this season. He has started all three games from his spot at inside receiver and has returned five punts as well.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Nov. 1, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 where one student-athlete will be declared the winner of the 28th Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

