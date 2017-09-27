Batson named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Texas Tech senior wide receiver Cameron Batson named as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame to the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Texas Tech baseball’s Hunter Hargrove received the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award on Tuesday night at the Fort Worth Club as part of a gala in his honor.
The Texas Tech men's golf team had a 7-under par surge in Tuesday's final round of the inaugural Trinity Forest Invitational to tie for second as a team.
Sean Sutton has joined the Texas Tech men's basketball staff as an Advisor to the Head Coach announced Wednesday by head coach Chris Beard.
More programs and coaches could be entangled as the FBI digs deeper, and schools where the arrested coaches previously worked could face scrutiny.
