TTU men's golf surges late, ties for second at Trinity Forest

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
DALLAS, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech men's golf team had a 7-under par surge in Tuesday's final round of the inaugural Trinity Forest Invitational to tie for second as a team.

After carving out back-to-back even par rounds to open the tournament, the Red Raiders collectively shot the third-lowest round of the day, 7-under, behind a combined 21 birdies and an eagle. That push helped vault Texas Tech into a tie for second place, passing Texas and USC on the way.

“I was impressed with our team’s approach to the round and their resiliency, considering how the previous two rounds had gone,” head coach Greg Sands said. “They really battled and pulled themselves into contention late. However, Florida is a great team and sometimes you just have to tip your hat to them on how they were able to finish. We’ve had a couple good finishes to start the fall, but there are areas in which we can improve, too.”

