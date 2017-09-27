Hargrove honored with Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hargrove honored with Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
FORT WORTH, TX

Texas Tech baseball’s Hunter Hargrove received the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award on Tuesday night at the Fort Worth Club as part of a gala in his honor.

Mansfield native, Hargrove led the Red Raiders with a .343 batting average in 2017. He also held the team’s top marks in hits with 84, 26 doubles and 56 runs, while also driving in 51 RBI. A three-year letterwinner, Hargrove leaves Tech with 139 hits, 91 RBI and 82 runs scored for a career batting average of .315.

His 26 doubles in 2017 were tied for fifth-most in a single season by a Red Raider, matching Clint Bryant in 1996. His total also led the Big 12 and ranked third in the NCAA this season. The Big 12 Player of the Year’s hit figures and runs scored numbers both placed second among conference competition this year.

Hargrove put together the team’s longest hitting streak with over 15 games from the start of the season on Feb. 17 to March 10, tallying 22 hits during that stretch. He would do it again from April 26 to June 2, recording 23 knocks during that time. Hargrove also ended the year with 18-straight games reaching base safely, beginning April 26 at New Mexico.

The day before earning the award, Hargrove was selected in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics. 

