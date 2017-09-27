Chad Prather to emcee Easry R Equine fundraiser - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Chad Prather to emcee Easry R Equine fundraiser

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Easy R Equine Rescue's largest fundraiser, Heroes for Horses, will take place on Friday, Sept. 29.

Easy R Equine is a non-profit horse rescue and rehabilitation organization founded in 2009 by Terry and Angie Alspaugh.

The non-profit provides veterinary, dental, and farrier services to horses.

The Alspaughs also help with behavioral training or re-training in order to increase the successful placement or adoption of each horse.

Angie Alspaugh said all proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the costs associated with rescuing and rehabilitating abused, neglected, and displaced horses.

The event starts at 6:30 on Friday at the Eberley Brooks Events Center.

Chad Prather will be the emcee at Friday's event, which will also include a catered dinner, live music by Gary Nix and a silent auction.

Tickets are $50 for adults.

Children 12 and under are $35.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more information.

