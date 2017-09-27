Covenant offering mobile mammography screening to help fight breast cancer

Genetic testing can improve the safety of the blood thinner warfarin, a new study reports.
New cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States reached an all-time high in 2016, federal health officials reported Tuesday.
Women who have suffered from postpartum depression are more likely to go through it again after subsequent pregnancies, a new Danish study shows.
A study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology suggests that a mix of different types of exercise brings better results than simply adding more quantity.
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with dinner or when unwinding at the end of a long day, but wonder how its calories are affecting your diet?
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
If you legalize medical marijuana, a sizable number of cancer patients will sign up, a new Washington state survey suggests.
