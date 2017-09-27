Covenant offering mobile mammography screening to help fight breast cancer

Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer, and if you live outside Lubbock, you don't have to drive over here to get screened.

Covenant Health will be sending its mobile mammography to all these towns during the month of October: Brownfield, Muleshoe, Lamesa, Littlefield, Seminole, Denver City, Tahoka, Abernathy and of course, that mobile mammography unit will find a place to park in Lubbock, too.

Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, along with most insurance plans. And if you need financial assistance, they'll help you find it.

To make an appointment and to learn more about when and where you can get screened in these towns, just call (806) 725-7908.

