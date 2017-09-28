Denver City High School bomb threat suspect being questioned, all-clear given by police

Officials have been given the all-clear at Denver City High School where a bomb threat was reported Thursday morning. Officials say the threat originated on social media around 7:30 a.m.

The person who made the threat has been identified by police and is being questioned by authorities. The name of the suspect has not been released to the public.

The bomb squad from Lubbock Police Department searched the campus buildings as a precaution. The high school students have been dismissed for the day, to ensure their safety while officials check the school. The all-clear was given around 1 p.m.

