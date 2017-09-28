Denver City High School bomb threat suspect identified, being qu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

Denver City High School bomb threat suspect identified, being questioned by police

DENVER CITY, TX (KCBD) -

Police are on the scene of Denver City High School where a bomb threat was reported Thursday morning. Officials say the threat originated on social media around 7:30 a.m.

The person who made the threat has been identified by police, has been located and is being questioned by authorities. The name of the suspect has not been released to the public.

The bomb squad from Lubbock Police Department is en route to check the campus buildings as a precaution. The high school students have been dismissed for the day, to ensure their safety while officials check the school.

Denver City ISD says students were relocated to the Dag Azam Gymnasium (DAG). 

The Denver City High School Principal says "High School students must be signed out by a parent before they will be allowed to leave the gym. They will NOT be allowed to leave until they are signed out on the sign-out sheets provided by teachers with each class. All cars currently at the High School must remain there until further notice."

