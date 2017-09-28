Arrington talks tax framework, how it affects West Texas

KCBD spoke with Congressman Jodey Arrington who weighed in on the new tax framework out of Washington and how it affects West Texas.

Arrington says we have too much government in our lives and our economy, and it's stifling our ability to grow, but he thinks this overhaul will fix that.

He also says property tax may be reduced or eliminated, which could be crucial for the Lonestar State. Arrington says we will see a reduction for small businesses, family-owned businesses, and farmers and ranchers.

"Our median household income is about $43,000, the lowest income brackets will be reduced the most, and this incentive for job creation is going to help the middle and working class families. That's who I represent, so I'm excited about it, I think the folks in West Texas are going to be excited about it," said Arrington.

The framework also repeals the death tax, a tax that applies to transfers of estate during life or upon death that skip a generation. Arrington says eliminating this tax will be a big benefit for West Texas land owners.

