LISD changes athletic schedules due to weather

Several schedule changes have been made to Lubbock ISD athletic events due to inclement weather this week. The sports impacted include tennis and non-varsity football for Lubbock and Monterey high schools.

Shallowater vs. Lubbock High ninth-grade and junior varsity games will be played in Lubbock at Chapman Field (originally scheduled in Shallowater) today, Thursday, Sept. 28.

  • Ninth-grade – 5 p.m.
  • Junior varsity – 6:30 p.m.

The updated schedule for Monterey High School tennis is as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 29: Monterey @ Lubbock High, 3:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 3: Monterey @ Abilene Cooper, 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 7: Monterey vs. Coronado, 2 p.m.

The Lubbock High School junior varsity tennis tournament scheduled for today has been canceled.

The varsity match against Monterey has been moved to Friday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. at The Falls Tennis and Athletic Club, and Saturday’s match against Abilene Wylie has been canceled.

