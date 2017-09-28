TTU vs OSU game sold out

The Texas Tech vs. OSU game scheduled for September 30 at 7 p.m. is officially sold out.

There will be more than 60,000 fans packing the Jones AT&T Stadium for the Blackout the Cowboys game. The Red Raiders are hosting #15 Oklahoma State in their Big 12 opener.

Fans are asked to Blackout the Jones to celebrate the energy industry on the South Plains.

The capacity crowd marks the first sellout of the season for the Red Raiders, who are 2-0 at home and 3-0 overall.

According to a Texas Tech press release, It will be the 15th time since 2010 Tech has played in front of at least 60,000 fans at home.

The Red Raiders will be looking for its first 4-0 start since the 2013 season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.