TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash on I-27 in Hale Center is '100%' weather related

A semi-truck crash on I-27 in Hale Center has the roadway shut down until the truck can be moved.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-27 in Hale Center. The truck hit the dividing wall of I-27, over the guardrail and down the side of the underpass.

Officials with the Hale Center Police Department say the crash is "100 percent weather-related," saying there was low visibility and heavy drizzle.

The driver's injuries appeared to be minor.

Any motorists planning on using that route are urged to find an alternate way to their destination. Remember to use caution when driving in any inclement weather.

