Noon Notebook: Recipe for Beef Loving Texans' Friday Night Lights Frito Pie

Whether your are preparing a meal for that Friday afternoon pep rally, or having friends over for the big game, Beef Loving Texans' Friday Night Lights Frito Pie is an easy, no mess recipe perfect for those hungry football fans.

The Friday Night Lights Frito Pie is also a great tailgating food. You can keep the Texas style chili warm in a slow cooker, provide individual sized bags of corn chips, and serve all of your favorite chili toppings all inside the corn chip bag.

Whether you are cooking for a crowd, or just your home team, the Texas-style chili is made with 90% lean ground beef packed with nutrients for only 2220 calories.

Ingredients

8 bags (1 or 2 ounce) of corn chips

2 pounds ground beef

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 can (10 ounces) of diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 can (8 ounces) of tomato sauce

1 and 1/2 cups of beer (brewed in Texas preferred)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

2 tablespoon cornmeal or masa harina

Salt to taste

1 and 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, chopped fresh cilantro, minced green onion, sour cream



Preparation

Set a large dutch oven over high heat, add half the olive oil and brown the ground beef. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan and stewing the beef in its own juices. Remove the beef and set aside. Add the remaining oil, and the onion, and cook until nicely browned. Add ground beef back in, along with garlic, chili powder, cayenne, cumin and salt. Stir to combine. Add in the beer, diced tomatoes and green chilies, and tomato sauce, then bring to a low simmer. Cover with a lid and allow to bubble and simmer so sauce reduces and thickens, and the flavors intensify, about 1 hour. After an hour, stir through the cornmeal which will help to thicken the sauce. If sauce starts to get too thick, add a little water, and if it’s not yet thick enough, continue to simmer until desired consistency is reached. Slice or fold open the bags, and spoon the chili on top of the corn chips. Then top each bag with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Allow to melt slightly, then serve and enjoy.

