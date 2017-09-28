Mayor Pope to host Coffee with the Mayor, Oct. 11

Provided by City of Lubbock

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, October 11th. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at the United Supermarket located at 1701 50th Street.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns, and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals, and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.

All residents are invited to attend.