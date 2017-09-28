Northbound lanes of North MLK closed after crash involving City of Lubbock vehicle

All northbound lanes of North MLK are closed at E. Cornell Street after a crash involving a City of Lubbock vehicle.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North MLK.

There is no word on injuries, but both vehicles have extensive damage.

The City of Lubbock vehicle belongs to the Parks and Recreation department.

The City of Lubbock risk management team is on the scene.

