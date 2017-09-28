Whatever happened to...Adventure Park?

The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.
