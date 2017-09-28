Whatever happened to...Adventure Park?

"It's a 20-acre facility," said Kai Evans, general partner of Adventure Park, "and so it takes a little bit of time to put all of those pieces together. We've got everything from miniature golf, go-karts, bumper cars, bumper boats, multiple miniature golf courses, and an arcade. We'll have a restaurant called Expedition Cafe, laser maze, spin zone, which is an indoor kind of bumper cars, group pavilions - and of course, the ropes course and zip lines."

That was last Valentines Day. Since then Adventure Park developers have added a rock wall to their planned attractions and while it there may not yet be much activity at the former site of Lubbock's Putt Putt Golf, Evans says they have been busy behind the scenes.

"We made a major change in April when we decided to add the rock wall to our building. The change required the group go back with its architects and engineers for the addition to the structure. We have applied for permits for our building and parking lot. We expect to apply for our next set of permits, for the outdoor attractions, in the next month," said Evans.

Safety is the chief concern for Adventure Park. "Our engineer for the ropes course came to Lubbock to meet with the city in June to go over our safety plans."

Evans praised the city for its work in the process. "Everyone has the same goal. They've been good to work with," said Evans.

The original plan was to have framework started by April 2017 and developers said it would take 14 to 18 months to complete the project.

With all of the different attractions, it has been a longer process than Evans originally anticipated but it hasn't dampened her enthusiasm.

"Things are going well and we are excited. You should see construction begin on the site in the next 4 to 5 weeks," said Evans.

Adventure Park will be located near 29th Drive and Marsha Sharp Freeway, where the old Putt-Putt building used to be.

