Meals on Wheels needs your help as homebound population continues to rise

Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of volunteers as the Lubbock homebound population continues to rise.

Organizers with Meals on Wheels say the elderly and disabled population in our community is growing, increasing the need for help.

Meals on Wheels Lubbock serves more than 700 people each day, providing an essential lifeline to people receiving these meals.

"It's important to me to have a good meal at least once a day since I don't cook and I lost my wife, who was my cook," said Mr. Douglas, a recipient of Meals on Wheels.

Mr. Douglas is almost 96 years old, and gets his meals delivered to him every day. Before his wife passed away, they both had their meals delivered so he could take care of her in their own home.

"That one thing made it possible for us to stay at home ourselves, and then when I lost my wife, then I was by myself and had the same problem, except it was only for me," Douglas said.

Rain or shine, every day, Mr. Douglas can count on someone bringing his meals right to his doorstep.

"The regularity of it and the dependability of it is something that's precious to people in my situation," Douglas said. "During the seven years in total I've been on it, I don't think they've failed to get here but one time. That's nearly a perfect record."

Sandy has been offering her time to Meals on Wheels for nearly 30 years and developed real friendships with people on her route. She says she gets more satisfaction out of those conversations than they do.

"I get out of it so much more. I just feel when I finish, there but for the grace of God goes me. I'm lucky enough to be able to do this," Sandy said.

The need for help is growing, so Meals on Wheels is adding to its current building to meet those needs.

"The reason that we're doing the construction that you see is because that need is growing pretty rapidly," said Mary Gerlach, assistant director with Meals on Wheels.

If you'd like to volunteer, please visit lubbockmealsonwheels.org.

