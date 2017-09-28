Food for Thought: 9/28

We have a mixed menu in this week's Food for Thought. Lubbock Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of dozens of local eateries. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found.

Mama Fu's at 1910 Quaker had 14 violations.

Cooked chicken and cream cheese were expired. Both were thrown away.

Utensils were stored on scrub pads.

Spilled sauce was on cabinets at a drink station. The racks in the dry storage were dirty.

Platters were cracked.

There were no paper towels at a hand sink.

Wiping towels were stored on prep surfaces. They should be kept in sanitizer buckets when not in use.

Several areas of the kitchen were dirty including the floor, ceiling and walls.

Clean items were stored in dirty containers.

Cans were dented. This can cause botulism.

Spray bottles were not labeled.

A molded towel was wrapped around a hose at the mop sink.

Frozen packages of mac-and-cheese were thawing on a rack.

Sinks were not sealed to the wall. Dry goods and tea jugs were under a leaking water softener pipe.

The inspector notes, due to the nature and the number of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.

The report shows most of violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now to the good news.



We have one top performer on the list:

Xcelente Smoothie & Coffee Haus at 4142 19th

