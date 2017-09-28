Estacado prepares for Lake View

The Estacado Matadors (3-1) dropped the first road game of the season to Hereford (35-27), but rebounded winning the next three games.

Now, the Mats prepare for Lake View (0-4) who are hungry for their first win of the season.

Despite only committing three penalties in their last two games, Estacado looks to keep playing clean football even on the road.

"I just think that they are reaching their full potential," says Head Coach Marcus Shavers. "And make sure we're doing the best that we can possibly do and that's been kind of the message every week. I couldn't believe, I was asking the coaches after the game well we messed up that penalty deal we probably had 3 or 4 is what it felt like and when he told me 2 I was shocked and I just hope it doesn't change when we go out of town. We had 10 at Hereford and hopefully that good clean playing football carries over on the road."

