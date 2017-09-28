Texas Tech Cross Country heading to Arkansas

The Red Raider Cross Country team will look for a hot start as they compete in the Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday.

The meet hosts 35 men's teams and 37 women's teams for 10K and 5K races starting at 9:30 a.m.

It'll be the first for the Red Raider men to run a 10,000 meter race here as last year the course was an 8,000 meter race.

Texas Tech finished 2nd in the Texas Invitational and looks for a good showing in Fayetteville on Saturday.

After this weekend in Arkansas, Texas Tech will travel to Louisville for the NCAA Pre-National Meet on Oct. 14.

