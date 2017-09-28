Red Raider soccer has big weekend starting with #8 Texas

The Red Raider soccer team (8-2-1, 1-0-1) visits No. 8 undefeated Texas (10-0) Friday in Austin. Texas Tech then returns home to host TCU on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.

Both the Longhorns and Horned Frogs are undefeated in the Big 12 at 2-0 so this is a huge opportunity for Tom Stone's squad.

According to a Texas Tech press release, Coach Stone says his team is ready for the challenge.

"They're very athletic, have some terrific attacking personalities and what's been impressive about Texas so far this year and the past two years is they've been hard to score on," head coach Tom Stone said. "They always have good goalkeeping and well-organized defenders. Even when they play three in the back, they form a nice wall in front of their goal and they're confident in blocking shots & crosses. This is a more well-balanced team than we've seen from Texas in quite a few years."

Texas Tech opened conference play with a win and a draw topping Kansas State 3-1 and tying Kansas 1-1.

Both of this weekend's games will be televised. The Texas game is 7 p.m. Friday on The Longhorn Network. Sunday's home game with TCU at 1 p.m. will be on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

