Red Raider soccer has big weekend starting with #8 Texas

Coming off their first win of the season, the Wayland Baptist Pioneers take a 10-plus hour bus ride to Batesville, Arkansas to face Lyon College 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Texas Tech men's tennis team continues their fall schedule this weekend.
The Red Raider soccer team (8-2-1, 1-0-1) visits No. 8 undefeated Texas (10-0) Friday in Austin. Texas Tech then returns home to host TCU on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
The Red Raider Cross Country team will look for a hot start as they compete in the Chile Pepper Festival on Saturday.
Despite only committing three penalties in their last two games, Estacado looks to keep playing clean football even on the road.
