Texas Tech Men’s Tennis has 2 Tournaments this weekend

The Texas Tech men's tennis team continues their fall schedule this weekend.

Several members of the team will compete in the Rice Invitational in Houston and others in the Saint Francis System ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa.

According to a Texas Tech press release, Justin Bloss, Jackson Cobb, Pyry Hyrkkönen and Matheus Leite will be in action at the Rice Invitational.

Connor Curry, Artem Kapshuk, Tommy Mylnikov and Alex Sendegeya are on the court at the Saint Francis System ITA All-American Championships hosted by the University of Tulsa.

Texas Tech will play in its fifth and sixth fall events at the UTSA Cup on Oct. 13-15 in San Antonio before heading to the ITA Texas Regionals on Oct. 19-23 hosted by Texas A&M.

