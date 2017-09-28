Wayland Baptist football heads on the road

Coming off their first win of the season, the Wayland Baptist Pioneers take a 10-plus hour bus ride to Batesville, Arkansas to face Lyon College 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Pioneers faced Lyon College twice last year, winning 37-14 in Batesville and 52-14 in Plainview.

"We need to win on the road," Wayland coach Butch Henderson said in a Wayland Baptist press release as his team looks for its first victory in what will be its fourth road trip of the season. "We're used to it (playing on the road). We've been to Louisiana and to Arizona, now we're going to Arkansas.

Wayland Baptist only has 4 total home games this season so winning on the road against the Scots is key.

"They have a predominantly run offense. They run at you and run at you, and about the time you start pulling players (closer to the line to stop the run), that's when they try to throw the football," Coach Henderson said. "Your hope is you can handle the run without having to pull players up in there."

Wayland is 1-3 overall and Lyon College is 2-3.

