Rain may leave damp fields for Friday night football

BY ADAM YOUNG

What a wet week across the South Plains! Amounts have varied wildly, but most places have just had a soaking drizzle/rain as opposed to serious flooding issues. So when will we see the sun again?

It might still be a few days yet. For the last day of the school and work week, expect a carbon copy of Thursday: drizzly, foggy, rainy, cloudy. A lot of adjectives that end in "y". That will continue into the evening hours where you can expect some wet and damp fields for Friday Night Lights.

On Saturday, we are expecting a light wave of energy to make its way through earlier in the day. This could mean a few rumbles of thunder for tailgating for the Tech vs Oklahoma State game, as Tech looks to open Big 12 play in a big way. The bright spot for fans is that rain chances actually start to slide down through the day. It'll still be cool and feel damp. Which means the weather could still play a role in the play of two of the nation's most prolific offenses. But the actual rain chances should start to take a back seat. You are going to want a (black) sweater and a poncho though, just in case.

We might have a few days to dry out for Sunday and Monday, as rain chances slide down into the isolated category and temperatures warm up. These will be the days when we might see the sun break through the clouds.

