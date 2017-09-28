City council votes to move NELCDC funds into neighborhood progra - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

City council votes to move NELCDC funds into neighborhood programs

City of Lubbock seal (Source: KCBD Video) City of Lubbock seal (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock City Council has voted on what to do with the money it had previously earmarked for the North and East Lubbock Community Development Corporation.

City officials told the council the amount of money that had been going to the NELCDC, more than $300,000, will still go toward North and East Lubbock, but now it will come from a "different avenue."

The money will now move through the city's general fund into neighborhood programs.

Last month, the council voted 5 to 2 to to defund the NELCDC.

