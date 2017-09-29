Waterline rupture causes school bus to get stuck in sinkhole

The City of Lubbock says a ruptured water line caused a school bus to become stuck in a sinkhole on 42nd Street and Elgin Avenue near Wheelock Elementary School.

The first reports came into KCBD at 7:45 Friday morning. Lubbock city officials are on the scene. They say a water main pipe broke, and the bus drove over that part of the road, causing the road to buckle.

According to Nancy Sharp with Lubbock ISD, as the bus passed over the street, the pavement collapsed beneath the rear wheels and the bus became stuck.

Another driver says he drove over the same spot around 4:30 Friday morning and it damaged his tires. There's no word yet on what time the pipe actually broke.

Sharp says there were no children on the bus at the time of the incident. The bus driver and a bus aide were on the bus, both suffered minor injuries.

Crews were able to get the bus out of the sinkhole and are working on repairing the broken pipe. City officials say the road will be closed at least through the weekend. Try to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Officials also say the waterline rupture has not interrupted service for any customers.

