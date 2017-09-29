Woman in custody following early morning chase in Hobbs

A woman is in custody following an early morning pursuit in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Around 4:30 Friday morning, police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Allsup's on Hobbs Highway. When the officer approached, the driver sped off. Officers chased the vehicle south on 11th Street, and that pursuit continued south as they crossed Highway 181. The vehicles reached speeds of 85 to 95 miles per hour.

Seminole Police say that pursuit ended when the suspect driver crashed at the T-intersection of County Road 301 and County Road 306.

Police identified the driver as 21-year-old A'Lexus Trevino. She was arrested and charged with evading in a motor vehicle. The two passengers in the car were released.

The Seminole Police Department and Gaines County Sheriff's Office assisted in the situation.

