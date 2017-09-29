Durham School Services employees donate water, 'kiss the goat' for Houston relief

Employees at Durham School Services in Lubbock are doing their part to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by donating pallets of water to people in Houston.

Durham School Services' general manager, Richard Blatchley donated $100 to help purchase the first pallet of water, and the employees picked up from there. So far, they have received more than 300 cases of water and the donations are still pouring in.

The South Plains Food Bank and United Supermarkets also chipped in with water donations.

The employees decided to have some fun with Blatchley since they surpassed their general manager's water donations. So, Roger Green, a teacher at Monterrey High School, brought in "Grey" the goat dressed up in red lipstick and a blonde wig. Richard must either bring in additional cases of water and monetary donations or kiss the goat!

The employees of Durham School Services would like to thank everyone who helped in the fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.