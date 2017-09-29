Seasonal 'time of day' water conservation ends Sept. 30 in Lubbock

Information provided by the City of Lubbock

The City would like to remind its water customers that on September 30th, the City’s seasonal "time of day" water conservation measures ends. Starting October 1, each customer can irrigate any time during the day on their assigned days.

During the summer months (April 1 to September 30), no irrigation is allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in order to prevent the loss of water due to the high evaporation rates. However, during the cooler months, this restriction is removed in order to prevent customers from irrigating when freezing temperatures occur. The City prohibits irrigating landscape when temperatures drop below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition, the following water conservation measures are still in place:

Landscape irrigation allowed during two assigned days per week.

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

Soaker hoses, drip irrigation, and hand watering are allowed any day at any time.

City operations and wholesale customers must adhere to restrictions.

Variance applications for irrigating new landscape material are available at mylubbock.us/homeirrigation.

The City of Lubbock asks that all residents and businesses continue to be considerate and efficient with their water usage in an effort to conserve water and reduce overall demand so we can preserve our water supplies for many decades to come.