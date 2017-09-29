Rex Isom Elected Chairman of the National Watershed Coalition

Idalou native, Rex Isom, was elected as Chairman of the National Watershed Coalition at the National Conservation Conference in Nebraska City, NE this week.

Isom is the Executive Director of the Texas State Soil and Water Board and has served as vice-chairman for the organization for the past two years and will now serve a two year term as chairman.

Isom is a 1979 graduate of Texas Tech University. In 1987, he accepted the position as South Plains Field Representative with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board. On Jan. 15, 2004, the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) chose Isom to lead the agency as its Executive Director. As Executive Director, Isom is responsible for coordinating the programs and activities of Texas' 216 soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) along with conducting the state's agricultural and silvicultural nonpoint source pollution abatement program.



The National Watershed Coalition (NWC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Coalition) made up of national, regional, state, and local organizations, associations, and individuals, that advocate dealing with natural resource problems and issues using watersheds as the planning and implementation unit.

The NWC works with local watershed project sponsors in every state who have constructed and maintain 11,800 flood control dams with the assistance of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Local project sponsors are units of government such as conservation districts, municipalities and special water districts. In Isom’s home state of Texas where over 2,000 flood control dams have been constructed conservation districts are usually the primary sponsor of the projects.



The NWC provides assistance to watershed project sponsors through workshops and training on areas such as operation and maintenance of dams, sources of funding and applying for grants; through development of informational and educational materials; and by direct assistance by staff members.

For more information about the National Watershed Coalition go to their website at www.watershedcoalition.org.

