LPD asking for public's help in unsolved hit & run crashes

There are currently three unsolved hit & run crashes in Lubbock that have not been solved and the Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information.

This year there have been four hit & run crashes in which pedestrians have been killed, according to LPD. With three of those cases very little evidence was left behind for police to solve the case.

The most recent case involved 43-year-old Lashone Markeei Wilson,who was hit by a car in the early morning hours of Sept. 17, at the 2900 block of Ave. A. A current investigation has led police to believe it was a dark-colored car that hit Wilson and it could currently have major windshield damage. Police also believe Wilson could have been hit a second time by an unknown vehicle.

In a different case 24-year-old Alejandro Hernandez was hit by a vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. on March 24 near the 500 block of Slide Road. An investigation has led police to believe the vehicle that hit Hernandez could be a 2011-2014 model Dodge Durango or Dakota, or a non-Wrangler Jeep.

An older case involved 21-year-old Alcadio Barron who was hit by more than one vehicle at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the Marsha Sharp access road and Avenue Q. One of the only pieces of evidence police have is a Chevy emblem that was found near the scene, which police believe could be related to the case.

For those with any information regarding any of these cases people are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Those who wish to can remain anonymous.

