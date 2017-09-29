Noon Notebook: Fall tour of homes

The Fall Tour of Homes begins the weekend of Oct. 7 and will run again the weekend of Oct. 14.

During the tour, visitors will be able to view 45 homes in 28 neighborhoods. Each home ranges in price for $160,000 to more than $1 million.

Admission is free, however donations to the Lubbock Homes for Heroes is greatly appreciated.

Guests can also receive a prize by filling out a two-to-three minute survey. Prizes available include a Swedish massage, teeth whitening, a Yeti cooler or a $500 gift card.

The event is hosted by the West Texas Home Builders Association, and sponsored by Frigidaire, Morrison Showroom, Southwest Bank Mortgage, and Western Title.

For more information, and help with navigating the tour, visit LubbockFallTourofHomes.com.

