SWAT serves warrant at Pecos Pointe Apartments

LPD along with DPS serve a warrant to the Pecos Pointe Apartments at 2602 82nd St. (Source: Daniel Alvarado, KCBD)

Friday morning the Texas Department of Public Safety's CID unit served a warrant at the Pecos Pointe Apartments located at 2602 82nd St.

The Lubbock Police Department's SWAT team also assisted the CID agents, according to a news release from DPS. One suspect was arrested and narcotics, money and weapons were seized in the process.

That suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. This case is currently ongoing and KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update the story as more information becomes available.

