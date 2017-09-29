Construction to reduce Marsha Sharp Freeway frontage to 1 lane

On Tuesday the west-bound frontage road of Marsha Sharp Freeway will be reduced to one lane between University and Boston Avenues.

This will allow a Trump Crane and Rigging to work on the Raider Park Garage, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The sidewalk along Marsha Sharp Freeway adjacent to Raider Park will also be closed.

This work is expected to take four days to complete, weather permitting. The city is encouraging drivers to use caution while navigating through this area or to seek alternative routes when possible.

