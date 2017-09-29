South loop shortly reduced to 1 lane after crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

South loop shortly reduced to 1 lane after crash

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials investigate a crash around the 1700 block of South Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder) Emergency officials investigate a crash around the 1700 block of South Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The 1700 block of South Loop 289 was reduced to one lane for a short while 2 p.m. Friday after a two-car crash after a red SUV rear-ended a black pickup truck.

One person was taken to a hospital by EMS, but that persons injuries are not expected to be serious. Most of the traffic flow in that area is back to normal.

