Post ISD to host 100th birthday celebration

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
POST, TX (KCBD) -

Members of the Post community will gather on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of the school.

A list of the events will go as follows:

FRIDAY:

  • 4 to 7 p.m. - Band sponsored meal in the cafeteria
  • 5:30 p.m. - New auditorium reception with guest speaker Ben Kirkpatrick, an alumnus of Texas Tech and Post and former quarterback for the Red Raiders
  • 7:30 p.m. - Homecoming football game against Slaton. All-reunion dance will be hosted after the game at the Post Community Center

SATURDAY:

  • 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. - Tours of new schools
  • 9 to 5 p.m. - Post Trade days will be open for a special reunion day 
