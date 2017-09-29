Post ISD to host 100th birthday celebration

Members of the Post community will gather on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of the school.

A list of the events will go as follows:

FRIDAY:

4 to 7 p.m. - Band sponsored meal in the cafeteria

5:30 p.m. - New auditorium reception with guest speaker Ben Kirkpatrick, an alumnus of Texas Tech and Post and former quarterback for the Red Raiders

7:30 p.m. - Homecoming football game against Slaton. All-reunion dance will be hosted after the game at the Post Community Center

SATURDAY: