Homeless Court created to relieve homeless population of some crimes

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Family Promise of Lubbock and the City of Lubbock Municipal Court have worked together to create the Homeless Court, a system to help the homeless population of Lubbock get back to jobs and housing.

This program will help homeless defendants who wish to resolve outstanding Class C misdemeanor offenses and warrants. Municipal Judge Jorge Hernandez will preside over these cases. 

This program is specifically targeted for those who have resided in a homeless shelter or counseling program for at least 15 days. It has been noted recently that unpaid fines are taken into account on background checks and can prevent homeless people from getting jobs or housing. 

Homeless participants will voluntarily sing up and have to be recommended through their homeless shelter or agency. 

“Family Promise created the Lubbock version of Homeless Court because we saw many individuals experiencing homeless who were held back from achieving independence because of the huge fines and warrants that they accumulated years prior,” Doug Morris, Executive Director of Family Promise, said in a news release.  “I am grateful for Judge Hernandez’s vision and passion and for the invaluable service we will provide to the homeless of our community regardless of which agency is serving them.“

