Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

According to ESPN Football Power Index, Texas Tech only has a 32-percent to win the game.

If Texas Tech can do these 3 keys, I would look for the Red Raiders to upset Oklahoma State and improve to 4-0 on the season.

No Dirty Laundry: This one is simple, the team cannot afford to have foolish penalties. In the first two-games of the season, Texas Tech only had 17 total penalties. But against Houston, Tech had 15-penalties for 117-yards. If Tech wants to beat Oklahoma State, they cannot beat themselves with penalties. Because through four games Oklahoma State has only had 21 penalties for 183 yards. Simply stated: the Cowboys won’t shoot themselves in the foot, so Tech can’t either.

Control the Clock: This one is a must, Tech has to control the time of possession in this game. Why you ask? Well the answer is simple, the less Oklahoma States offense is on the field, the less they can score. Coming into this game Oklahoma State is ranked 3rd in the nation for their total offense, 3rd in passing yards, 9th in first downs, 16th on third down efficiency and 2nd in total team efficiency. So, it is important that Texas Tech gets the ground game going and dominate the time of possession. If they can dominate the time of possession, the defense will be fresh and rested when they take the field.

Play Solid Defense: I know, this is one every week but Texas Tech is going to have to play great defense. The Oklahoma State offense that they are going up against, can score on any play. Mason Rudolph is one of the most dynamic passers in the Big XII Conference. (90 Completions, 1533 yards, 13 touchdowns, and is ranked 2nd for passing yards in the country.) His favorite wide receiver (James Washington) has some serious breakaway speed, this season he averages 27.4-yards per catch. So, the Texas Tech defense must play one of their best games of the season or Oklahoma State could run away with this one, pretty fast.

“It's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Washington's as good as anybody in the country, so there are four or five of them that can play for anybody,” Head Coach, Kliff Kingsbury, said.

Final Thoughts: Another aspect of the game that Tech has to win, is the Turnover battle. The turnover margin was the main difference in the 27-24 win over Houston. If Texas Tech can force a turnover early in the game, then I would look for the defense to play with a lot of confidence and swagger in the game.

