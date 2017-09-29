End Zone Scores: 9/29 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 9/29

Posted by KCBD Staff
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores: 

Kingdom Prep 0        
All Saints 48         

Spur        
Aspermont         

Abilene Wylie        
Brownfield         

Motley County 62        
Chilicothe 0         

Wilson        
Cotton Center         

Friona        
Dalhart         

Boys Ranch        
Dimmitt         

Morton    0    
Forsan    1    

Bovina        
Hale Center         

Wellamn-Union 54       
Hart 7        

Lazbuddie        
Hedley         

Sterling City        
Hermleigh         

Muleshoe        
Idalou         

Balmorhea 63       
Klondike 13        

Guthrie        
Knox City         

Estacado        
Lake View         

Snyder        
Levelland         

Stratford        
Littlefield         

Trinity Christian        
Lubbock Christian         

Clovis        
Lubbock Cooper         

Shallowater        
Lubbock High         

Abernathy        
Memphis         

Seminole        
Monahans         

Denver City        
Mountain View         

Tulia        
New Deal         

Dawson 12        
New Home JV 54         

New Home        
O'Donnell         

Frenship        
Odessa Permian         

Lockney        
Olton         

Sweetwater        
Pecos         

Palo Duro 16        
Plainview 23        

Lorenzo        
Plainview Christian         

Slaton        
Post         

Claude        
Ralls         

Floydada        
Roosevelt         

Ira        
Ropes         

Silverton        
Rule         

Meadow        
Sands         

Crosbyton        
Smyer         

Anton 58       
Southland 12        

Plains        
Sudan         

Tahoka        
Sundown         

Paducah        
Valley         

Seagraves        
Van Horn         

Kress 0        
White Deer 61         

Grandfalls 51       
Whiteface 36        

Jayton        
Whitharral    

