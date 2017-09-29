Win streak gives Tech fans confidence boost

Texas Tech football fans are enjoying an excitement not felt in a while as the team sits 3-0 ahead of its first conference battle against Oklahoma State University on Saturday.

"I think coming off that win against Houston, that’s really big for us," Cam Toombs, a Tech fan, said. "It’s big for the town of Lubbock. I think that’s really what’s going to make this game that much more exciting tomorrow."

That excitement can be seen across Lubbock and especially on campus.

"It’s a lot more upbeat because everybody is just excited they are doing so well this season," Courtney Durham, a Sophomore at Tech, said. "It’s just really exciting to get to go to the game and know we are doing so well. Everybody is so excited to be there and the crowd is always so excited and happy. It makes the games 10 times more fun when you’re already in that great of a mood."

Some of that Tech spirit has made its way to stores around the Hub City.

"We have seen great sales," Katie Hartman, buyer at Red Raider Outfitter, said. "Everything is coming back to life again. I think it’s great for the University. It’s great for the city and all the local businesses. Things are really good. [Fans] are excited and that makes us excited."

It's not only a sell-out Black Out game Saturday but Family Weekend, bringing even more fans to be part of the Raider Power.

"We’re glad our family got to come here from the Houston area to enjoy the weekend and also to get to go to the football game tomorrow night," Meredith Durham, Courtney's mother, said. "We’re excited about that and we are excited to see that Tech is having such a good season compared to maybe some of the seasons in the past. It’s just a lot of excitement and optimism for the future."

Rain or shine, fans are ready to pack Jones AT&T Stadium for what could be a historic game, continuing an exciting season.

"We are one of the most terrifying stadiums at night and so it being a black-out and a night game is such a fantastic match up," Hartmans said. "Everyone is really excited about that. Gearing up for any kind of weather that may come their way, with it being sold out, I don’t think the weather is going to deter them at all."

