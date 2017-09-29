Food for Thought Report: 9.28 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 9.28

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Aramark / LISD K-12 2010 Caesar Chavez -
Atkins Middle School 5401 Ave. U -
Bolton Oil Co. 8002 Slide -
Cavazos Middle School 210 N. University -
Cheesecake of Lubbock 6225 Spur 327 -
Dupre Elementary 2008 Ave. T -
Early Childhood Development Ctr. 5502 Nashville -
Honey Elementary 3615 86th -
Irons Middle School 5214 79th -
Lubbock Cooper North 3202 108th -
Mrs. Wood's Learning Spot 4539 34th -
Maedgen Elementary 4401 Nashville -
Matthews Alternative High School 412 N. Akron -
Monterey High School 3211 47th -
Overton Elementary 2902 Louisville -
Raider Inn 910 Ave. Q -
Silver Bullet (bar) 5145 Aberdeen -
Stripes #5032 202 50th -
Waters Elementary 3006 78th -
Whiteside Elementary 7508 Albany -
Wright Elementary 1302 Adrian -
Xcelente Smoothie & Coffee Haus 4142 19th -
One Violation
Lubbock Cooper Laura Bush 3425 118th 42
Family Dollar Store #5053 1905 34th 42
Stripes #2253 2412 98th 37
Walgreen's Drug Store #4821 3404 Indiana 42
Two or More Violations
Buddy's 518 50th 2,27
Dollar General #1701 3501 50th 34,42
Family Dollar Store #2542 5302 Ave. Q 34,42
Hodges Elementary 5001 Ave. P 34,42
Nothin' Butt Smokes #1 3002 34th 22,37
Walgreen's Drug Store #4820 1619 50th 37,42
YWCA @ The Legacy 1500 14th 22,42
Lubbock Cooper Central 4020 135th 11,32,42
Nothin' Butt Smokes #8 2267 34th 22,37,42
Pilot Travel Center (Subway) 602 4th 14,39,42
Brookdale Shadow Hills 110 Frankford 11,28,35,42
Carillon (Skilight) 1717 Norfolk 2,28,42,43
Pilot Travel Center (convenience) 602 4th 18,33,35,39
Stripes #5032 (Laredo Taco) 202 50th 6,39,42,45
Carillon (bistro) 1717 Norfolk 2,10,31,39,42
Stripes #2253 (Laredo Taco) 2412 98th 14,38,39,42,45
Carillon (Starlight dining room) 1717 Norfolk 10,28,32,33,42,45
Denny's #6675 607 Ave. Q 29,32,34,42,43,45
TT Donut 6023 82nd 18,31,34,35,43,45
Silver Bullet (restaurant) 5145 Aberdeen 18,34,42,45,46,47
Chisum #14 7822 82nd 9,18,28,33,34,42,46
Texas Burrito 2167 50th

7,10,18,21,22,28,

31,32,34,43,45
Mama Fu's 1910 Quaker

9,10,11,18,19,21,28,31,

32,36,38,39,45,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

