Food for Thought Report: 9.28

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Aramark / LISD K-12
|2010 Caesar Chavez
|Atkins Middle School
|5401 Ave. U
|Bolton Oil Co.
|8002 Slide
|Cavazos Middle School
|210 N. University
|Cheesecake of Lubbock
|6225 Spur 327
|Dupre Elementary
|2008 Ave. T
|Early Childhood Development Ctr.
|5502 Nashville
|Honey Elementary
|3615 86th
|Irons Middle School
|5214 79th
|Lubbock Cooper North
|3202 108th
|Mrs. Wood's Learning Spot
|4539 34th
|Maedgen Elementary
|4401 Nashville
|Matthews Alternative High School
|412 N. Akron
|Monterey High School
|3211 47th
|Overton Elementary
|2902 Louisville
|Raider Inn
|910 Ave. Q
|Silver Bullet (bar)
|5145 Aberdeen
|Stripes #5032
|202 50th
|Waters Elementary
|3006 78th
|Whiteside Elementary
|7508 Albany
|Wright Elementary
|1302 Adrian
|Xcelente Smoothie & Coffee Haus
|4142 19th
One Violation
|Lubbock Cooper Laura Bush
|3425 118th
|42
|Family Dollar Store #5053
|1905 34th
|42
|Stripes #2253
|2412 98th
|37
|Walgreen's Drug Store #4821
|3404 Indiana
|42
|Two or More Violations
|Buddy's
|518 50th
|2,27
|Dollar General #1701
|3501 50th
|34,42
|Family Dollar Store #2542
|5302 Ave. Q
|34,42
|Hodges Elementary
|5001 Ave. P
|34,42
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #1
|3002 34th
|22,37
|Walgreen's Drug Store #4820
|1619 50th
|37,42
|YWCA @ The Legacy
|1500 14th
|22,42
|Lubbock Cooper Central
|4020 135th
|11,32,42
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #8
|2267 34th
|22,37,42
|Pilot Travel Center (Subway)
|602 4th
|14,39,42
|Brookdale Shadow Hills
|110 Frankford
|11,28,35,42
|Carillon (Skilight)
|1717 Norfolk
|2,28,42,43
|Pilot Travel Center (convenience)
|602 4th
|18,33,35,39
|Stripes #5032 (Laredo Taco)
|202 50th
|6,39,42,45
|Carillon (bistro)
|1717 Norfolk
|2,10,31,39,42
|Stripes #2253 (Laredo Taco)
|2412 98th
|14,38,39,42,45
|Carillon (Starlight dining room)
|1717 Norfolk
|10,28,32,33,42,45
|Denny's #6675
|607 Ave. Q
|29,32,34,42,43,45
|TT Donut
|6023 82nd
|18,31,34,35,43,45
|Silver Bullet (restaurant)
|5145 Aberdeen
|18,34,42,45,46,47
|Chisum #14
|7822 82nd
|9,18,28,33,34,42,46
|Texas Burrito
|2167 50th
7,10,18,21,22,28,
31,32,34,43,45
|Mama Fu's
|1910 Quaker
|
9,10,11,18,19,21,28,31,
32,36,38,39,45,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
