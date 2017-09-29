A Drier Weekend Outlook

Heading into the weekend with a chance of showers through mid-day and possibly an isolated storm or two in the afternoon, otherwise the rain chances will be dropping.

That means that the chances of rain at the Texas Tech game are low, but still possible. In general, rain should be decreasing in the afternoon and there could be some glimpses of sunshine in the western south plains by late in the period. However, most of the region will remain cloudy.

By Sunday, it will be more sunshine and a low chance of any rain on the south plains. In addition, the return of sunshine will allow for warmer afternoon temperatures Sunday and Monday. As for Saturday, the clouds will keep the temps in the mid to upper 60s in Lubbock. Some warmer 70s could return to the eastern and southern south plains on Saturday.

The high temps for Sunday and Monday will vary from 75-82 degrees across the south plains, with Monday likely to be the warmest day of the new week. Rain will return to the area by late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.