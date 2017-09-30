Man arrested in Plainview after 13-minute chase

Ramon Zapata is in a jail Saturday after a police chase that ended in Plainview on Friday.

The Department of Public Safety received a call at around 6:41 p.m. on Friday with concerns of beige car driving recklessly on Interstate 27, according to a DPS news release.

A DPS trooper near Hale County tried to stop the vehicle but was led on a chase that lasted about 13 minutes. The chase ended in front of a house on Vermont Street and Alpine Drive.

Zapata has since been taken into custody on two counts of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and possession of less than 20 oz. of marijuana.

