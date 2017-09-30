Man arrested in Plainview after 13-minute chase

Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.
Tony Amos never graduated from college but became one of the most renowned oceanographers on Texas' Gulf Coast, spending decades studying marine life and founding a reserve for ailing, endangered sea turtles.
Carry with Respect began its month-long campaign Saturday to help collect bags, suitcases and backpacks for those affected by domestic violence to store their belongings.
The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis.
