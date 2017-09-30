Football game against OSU available on various platforms

For those people who are not able to make it to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday for the game there are a few options.

Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. and these are alternative ways to watch:

Fox sports will broadcast the game on Suddenlink 10, Dish 34, AT&T 1034, Xfinity 9 and Directv 34.

On radio platforms there is 97.3 FM, Sirius XM 81 and the Tunein app.

