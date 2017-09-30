Texas Tech to play Oklahoma State University, 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium

Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.
Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.
The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis.
The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis.
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.