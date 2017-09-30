Texas Tech to play Oklahoma State University, 7 p.m. at Jones AT - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech to play Oklahoma State University, 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tech quarterback Nick Shimonek practices before a game against OSU (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD) Tech quarterback Nick Shimonek practices before a game against OSU (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It is the first conference game for the Red Raiders and they are heading into it 3-0.

Kliff Kingsbury and his team will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Follow Pete's Tweets live throughout the game. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly