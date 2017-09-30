Tech Athletics creates scholarship to honor Luke Gonsioroski

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Saturday afternoon the creation of an endowed scholarship to honor the late Luke Gonsioroski. The scholarship will be presented annually to the walk-on who best embodies the character and steadfastness that Gonsioroski displayed on a daily basis.



As part of the announcement, Texas Tech will honor Gonsioroski’s family later tonight with an on-field recognition during the second quarter of the Red Raiders’ primetime tilt with Oklahoma State.



“Luke was an inspiration in the way he lived his life and we look forward to soon having a scholarship in his name,” said Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has worn Gonsioroski’s initials “LG” on his shoes during every game this season. “With this scholarship, Luke’s memory will forever have a part in our football program.”



Gonsioroski, a native of Baker, Montana, passed away on Aug. 7 of this year following a courageous battle with cancer. He was committed to join the Red Raider football program this season as a quarterback before his cancer returned prior to his enrollment at the university this summer.



His story and his battle with cancer was inspiring to many as Gonsioroski underwent four rounds of chemotherapy before having a large tumor removed from his chest just months prior to his senior year. He recovered in time to help lead Baker to a 6-3 record in 2016 and an appearance in the Class B state playoffs.



Unfortunately, Gonsioroski’s cancer returned this past spring. Before his passing, Gonsioroski graduated from Baker High School as an honor student with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.



Family members in attendance at tonight’s game will be Luke’s parents, Charles and Katina Gonsioroski, as well as his two younger sisters, Hannah and Hope. The family will be recognized at the second media timeout of the second quarter tonight.



To contribute to the Luke Gonsioroski Memorial Scholarship Endowment, please contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.